Golem Market Cap Hits $103.93 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $103.93 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00075567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00375568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.02974062 BTC.

Golem Profile

GNT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 905,198,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,648,020 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

