Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given a C$88.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$88.50 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.70. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$40.77 and a 52 week high of C$80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.