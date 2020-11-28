Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

