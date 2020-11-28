Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

