Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of GH stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. 388,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $853,538.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $2,827,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,775.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,556,320 shares of company stock valued at $764,563,254. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

