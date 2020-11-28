H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.40. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 43,867 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. ValuEngine lowered H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins started coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

