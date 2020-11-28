Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 15,864 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

