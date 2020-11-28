Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $73,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

