Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.41% of Fair Isaac worth $50,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $489.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,350 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

