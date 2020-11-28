Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,231. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $184.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

