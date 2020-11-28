Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $71,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $88,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,814. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

