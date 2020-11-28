Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $66,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.45. The company had a trading volume of 750,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,391. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock worth $8,075,594. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

