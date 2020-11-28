Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $55,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after buying an additional 496,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 804,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,501. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

