Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $173,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The company has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.