Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 18,522 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $81,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

