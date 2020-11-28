Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 19,363 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,591. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

