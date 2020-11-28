Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 25,903 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,211. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

