Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,814 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339,459 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,971,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,122,789. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.