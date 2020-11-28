Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 900,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.31% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $56,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,735. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.