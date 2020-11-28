Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 98,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $74,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 517,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.