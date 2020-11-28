Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 92,160 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $52,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.13. 5,306,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,293. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

