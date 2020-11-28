Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $65,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 5,787,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,722,963. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.