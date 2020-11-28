Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.62% of SVB Financial Group worth $77,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,231,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $53,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

