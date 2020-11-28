Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $106.47 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $106,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.28. 91,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,302. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.