Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $146.72 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,323 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $146,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 185.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $147.44. 1,753,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,691. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

