Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $42.26 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,058 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 227,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. 534,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

