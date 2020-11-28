Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $44.09 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after buying an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 381,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

