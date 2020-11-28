Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $48.18 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $48,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.59.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,988. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

