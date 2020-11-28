Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $50.23 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.58% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $50,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 640,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 396,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,406. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

