Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $59.64 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.29% of East West Bancorp worth $59,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,774,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

