Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $68.38 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.22. 5,983,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,900,865. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

