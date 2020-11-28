Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $71.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $71,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 183,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at $832,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,094 shares of company stock worth $11,321,957. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

