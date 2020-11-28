Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $72.39 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464,516 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.87% of Trex worth $72,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $74.63. 316,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,779. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

