Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. 531,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,836. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

