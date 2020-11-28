Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

