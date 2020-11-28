Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $169,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,899. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.