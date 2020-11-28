Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $68,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,313. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

