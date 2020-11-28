Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 13,864 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Intel by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

