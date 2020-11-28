Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 20,362 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $44,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 8,499,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,793. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

