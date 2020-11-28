Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 48,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.18% of Baxter International worth $73,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Baxter International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 811,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,899. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

