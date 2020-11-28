Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,404 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Walmart by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $151.60. 3,666,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.