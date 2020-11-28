Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,761 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.12. 888,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $250.91. The company has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.