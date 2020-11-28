Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,669 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $59,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.23. 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,980. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

