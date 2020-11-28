Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,289 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.25% of Kadant worth $41,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,664. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $138.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

