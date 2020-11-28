Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,427 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.24. The stock had a trading volume of 528,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.