Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 63,700 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. Pool comprises 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.81% of Pool worth $109,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.12. 310,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average of $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.