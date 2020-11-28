Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 2,805,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.