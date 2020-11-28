Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

