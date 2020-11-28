Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDIUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

