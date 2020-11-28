HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 4.0% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $54,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 1,171,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,682. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

